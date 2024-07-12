Govt affirms commitment to fighting climate change, poverty

The Centre is committed to fighting the twin challenges of climate change and poverty by providing inclusive livelihoods to the last mile, according to Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods in the Ministry of Rural Development.

He made these remarks at the exclusive Reimagining Poverty Alleviation in India roundtable organized by the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia in New Delhi on Thursday.

“No one should be left behind” as the government works towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047”, Mr Singh said.

He added that there is an urgent need to address the unique challenges faced by the poor women, which can often vary from state to state. The knowledge of the local community is vital to identify and solve such challenges.

Speaking of his ministry’s innovative partnerships under DAY-NRLM, he emphasised the need and significance of multi-stakeholder collaborations to reach people at the last mile to end poverty. “If we work together, we can make a lot of difference,” he said.

Mr Singh informed that DAY-NRLM has mobilised more than 10.04 crore women into over 90.76 lakh self-help groups. It promotes financial inclusion, digital literacy, sustainable livelihoods and social development interventions. A holistic and inclusive approach to livelihood development for women has been a key feature of DAY-NRLM.

Speaking at the event, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Ministry of Rural Development Ms Smriti Sharan said that the ministry has been working in close collaboration with state governments to ensure effective implementation of the innovative projects in this field which are an adaptation of the Graduation Approach.

These have been designed to put rural women on the path to self-sufficiency. The states have been adapting the programme based on their priority areas. They are also working towards ensuring the poor households are brought under other social protection programmes.

Stressing the need of scientific evidence and data as well as technology to tackle the multidimensional nature of poverty, Ms Sharan said, ”we have to move beyond the definition of monetary poverty.”