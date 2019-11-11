After a “Manic Monday” that witnessed political hustle and bustle and speculations, finally it has emerged that there is still no clear picture on who will form the government in Maharashtra.

Addressing media persons, Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that Governor BS Koshyari has rejected Shiv Sena’s demand of 48 hours to claim the government formation.

“Yesterday we got a letter from governor asking about Shiv Sena’s ‘willingness to claim government’ in Maharashtra. Today after discussions, we have come forward within 24 hours, the time given to claim the government formation. The Shiv Sena’s claim will remain for the government formation and we want to form a stable government,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

He further added, “We need two days time to form the government as we need to discuss with other political parties in the state. The talks with NCP are still on. We have expressed the willingness to provide a truthful and stable government to Maharashtra.”

He also said that he can’t disclose the internal talks going on between the parties.

The development came after a hectic day in the state starting with the meeting of Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with his son Aaditya Thackeray. Later, Pawar said that he will have a call with the Congress chief and his ally in the state, increasing speculations of the government formation by the three parties.

In the evening, a high-level Shiv Sena delegation of Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and other senior leaders of Sena reached the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor BS Koshyari to stake the claim to form the government.

The Congress has not yet given its clear stand on the situation in Maharashtra.

“The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President has spoken to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. The party will have further discussion with NCP,” said a press release by the Indian National Congress.