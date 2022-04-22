Government to reduce dependency on import for pharma, medical devices

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the government had decided to reduce the dependency on import for pharma and medical devices to meet the critical requirements of the country.

He said that the domestic manufacturing needed to scale up as the country wanted to dominate the world. Its aim is not to be dependent on anyone.

Addressing a press conference the Minister said that currently India had highest manufacturing capacity for generic medicines. In order to increase the production of patented drugs manufacturing in India, both innovation and research is required. To bring more innovation and research, the government is taking various steps and soon the government will announce a policy also in this regard.

This conference will decide the roadmap of Indian Pharma and Indian Medical devices sector for the next 25 years to take India beyond ‘Pharmacy of the World, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State, BhagwanthKhuba said that with the growth in pharmaceutical sector, India was aspiring to become a pharmaceutical hub. He further stated that to boost the Indian medical devices sector the country needed to bring new technologies, innovation along with focus on Research and Development activities.

Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, S. Aparna said that Indian Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Sector required collaboration between industries, academia, researchers, regulators and policymakers that would help these two sectors. The government has formulated several mechanisms including empowered group of secretaries, project development cell, PLI schemes, and a conducive policy environment to strengthen the pharma and medical device ecosystems.