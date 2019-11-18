As the Opposition prepares to pin down the government on various issues, primarily the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, farmers’ plight, and economic situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre was ready to address the members’ concerns.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, Modi said he was hopeful of a productive session with members making their contributions through their participation in high-quality debates.

Underlining the importance of the Winter session, Modi said it will be the last session of 2019 and hence a significant one as India would observe the 70th year of the Constitution on 26 November.

“During this session on November 26 falls the Constitution Day, when our Constitution completes 70 years. The Constitution inculcates the unity, integrity, diversity and beauty of the country and is a driving force for the country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of all members towards making the last session of Parliament a success. He said he had recently had the opportunity of meeting opposition leaders. He said the credit for making the last session a success went to all members of the House.

“I must say proudly in public that this was not the success of the government. This was not the success of the treasury benches. This was the success of the entire House,” Modi said, adding, “The credit goes to all MPs. I again express my gratitude to the MPs for their positive active role.”

He said the Winter session of Parliament would add fresh momentum to the pace of development in the country in consonance with the economic development in the rest of the world.