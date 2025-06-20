Gorakhpur Link Expressway to reduce travel time and distance between Nepal and Delhi

The grand inauguration of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday marked a significant leap in regional connectivity, particularly for travelers to and from Nepal.

With this, a vital expressway of Uttar Pradesh now extends close to the international border, enhancing travel convenience and opening up smoother access to New Delhi via the Purvanchal Expressway, Agra Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway, officials here claimed.

Advertisement

Stretching 91 kilometres from Gorakhpur to Azamgarh, this four-lane expressway lies just 100 kilometres from the India-Nepal border. Its proximity makes it strategically crucial for India while significantly easing cross-border movement. The expressway is poised to significantly benefit international trade, tourism, and passenger transit.

Advertisement

Gorakhpur, connected to Nepal through the Sonauli border in Maharajganj, serves as a key gateway for tourists, pilgrims, and patients traveling between the two countries. The new expressway now enables a seamless journey from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in just three and a half hours, making it easier for people from Nepal to access Uttar Pradesh’s capital and onward to major cities like Delhi and Agra.

This route, in conjunction with the Purvanchal Expressway, provides fast, safe, and efficient connectivity for those entering India from Nepal by bus or taxi via Sonauli. It will notably reduce travel time for tourists coming from places like Lumbini, Pokhara, and Kathmandu—giving a major boost to tourism and cultural exchange.

From a strategic standpoint, the expressway’s alignment just 100 km from the Nepal border holds immense importance. It will enable faster military mobilization and resource deployment during emergencies, thereby strengthening national security. At the same time, it will facilitate smoother trade with Nepal, a country that relies heavily on India for imports.

Looking ahead, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, alongside the upcoming Gorakhpur -Siliguri Expressway, will not only bolster India’s strategic posture but also transform the region into a hub for trade and connectivity. As the seventh operational expressway under the Yogi government’s ambitious infrastructure push, it exemplifies Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as ‘Expressway Pradesh’.

The expressway will also generate local employment, encourage industrial growth, benefit farmers, and write a new chapter in deepening India-Nepal economic and cultural ties.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, the state now accounts for 42% of the country’s total access-controlled expressway network, up from the earlier 38%.

Not only this, but after the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway (594 km), being built from Meerut to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh will alone have 62% of the country’s access-controlled network.

That is, out of every 10 km of expressway built in the country, 6 km of expressway will be in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, many more expressways are under construction in Uttar Pradesh, while the government has approved many new expressways.