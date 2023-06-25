Second train derailment in a month, this time goods train derails in West Bengal

Second train derailment in just a month after a horrific triple train collision, involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains happened today when two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal’s Bankura in the morning, resulting in the derailment of 12 boogies. The incident happened at Onda station.

One of the goods trains hit the other from behind, causing 12 wagons of the goods trains to derail. According to the reports there are no casualties, however, the driver of one of the goods trains suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to a statement by railway officials, “Both were empty goods trains and the reason of the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway.”

Rail authorities are trying to open the upline as quick as feasible as few trains like Purulia Express cannot move from this section.