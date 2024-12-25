Good Governance is tribute to Vajpayee’s vision and Modi’s leadership: Rajnath Singh

Emphasizing the importance of good governance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that true governance ensures the fulfillment of individual needs, provides a sense of security, and guarantees a platform for everyone to express their views.

“This was the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advancing it,” Singh remarked during the Good Governance Day ceremony held on Wednesday to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Vajpayee’s statue, celebrating his life and contributions to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Singh lauded Vajpayee’s leadership, under which India achieved unprecedented growth, with the GDP growth rate reaching 8.4 per cent, a historic milestone.

“Vajpayee Ji’s visionary governance earned global respect,” Singh observed, highlighting his transformative policies in infrastructure, telecommunications, and rural development.

Singh mentioned flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Antyodaya Yojana, which revolutionized rural connectivity and uplifted the poor.

“Atal Ji not only built roads to connect cities but also ensured access to the remotest villages, while his reforms made mobile phones accessible to all,” he added.

The Defence Minister drew parallels with the Modi government, commending its efforts to strengthen governance. He highlighted the repeal of over 1,500 obsolete laws and India’s rise to the 50th position in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, with aspirations to break into the top 20.

Rajnath Singh also praised the success of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, which ensures that welfare benefits reach the poor directly.

Citing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s comment about inefficiency in fund distribution, Singh said, “The Modi government has eradicated corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability. Neither Atal Ji nor the Modi government faced any corruption allegations. This is the hallmark of good governance.”

He applauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh, noting the state’s remarkable strides in governance.

“Uttar Pradesh has become a model of good governance, with four crore people receiving permanent homes, 70 per cent of which are registered in women’s names. Law and order have improved significantly, lifting 4 crore people above the poverty line,” he said.

Singh also highlighted the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to the underprivileged.

The event concluded with Singh reaffirming the government’s commitment to ending misgovernance and delivering effective governance to every citizen.