Gold, iPhones seized from 2 Turkmenistan passengers at IGI airport

The customs on Wednesday detained two passengers travelling on Turkmenistan Airlines from Turkmenistan to Delhi for carrying gold weighing 538 gm and other undocumented items.

The passengers, both holding Turkmenistan passports, were stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport after suspicious items were detected during an X-ray scan of their baggage.

Acting on specific intelligence, customs officers scrutinized the luggage of the two passengers, where unusual images on the X-ray alerted them to potential concealed items.

During a thorough examination of their baggage, gold weighing a total of 538 grams was found. Besides four iPhone 16 Pro devices were found concealed inside two sealed tissue paper pouches.

Customs authorities are conducting further investigation to ascertain the origins of the smuggled goods and determine if the passengers are part of a larger network.

The seized items have been retained by customs for legal proceedings, and the passengers are being questioned.