Going tough on drug menace with “Operation Kavach”, Delhi Police arrested 961 offenders

The Delhi Police disclosed on Tuesday that the law enforcement agency has arrested a total of 961 narco-offenders in 695 cases registered under the NDPS Act till August this year in the ongoing anti-narcotic drugs drive called Operation Kavach.

The police force recovered about 65.086 kgs of heroin/smack, 1.912 kgs of cocaine, 2258.379 kgs of ganja, 102.345 kgs of opium, 42.606 kgs of charas, and 73.06 kgs of poppy head in the ongoing anti-narcotic drugs drive called Operation Kavach during the drive.

A zero-tolerance approach towards drugs and drug traffickers as envisaged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being adopted by the Delhi Police. During the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, teams of the city police raided as many as 325 places across 15 districts. During these raids, 74 narco-offenders have been arrested in 66 NDPS cases with recovery of large quantities of drugs.

During the crackdown on drugs, various operations and campaigns are being run by all units of the Delhi Police to eradicate the menace from society.

According to the police, all concerned departments have been directed to take effective action against the narco-offenders to achieve the target of ‘Nashamukt Bharat.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is vigorously pursuing a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against drugs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly stressed the need for the strongest possible measures, and accordingly, Delhi Police is implementing the same under the guidance of their chief Sanjay Arora.

To tackle the menace on all fronts, ‘OPERATION KAVACH’ was launched in Delhi last year in May, to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics substances.

During this operation, it was decided to target both street-level dealers and high-level traffickers and to have both top to bottom and bottom-to-top approaches to effectively counter drug trafficking.

Till now, a total of four operations under Kavach have been conducted, and during these operations, a significant quantity of drugs was seized with the arrest of many drug offenders.

The joint operation is a significant step towards combating the drug trade and saving youth from falling into its trap.

Multiple raids during these operations have unsettled the peddlers dealing in drugs, and as per the ground level survey, it has been revealed that most of the big drug traffickers have gone underground, fearing police action, and are avoiding bringing large commercial quantities in Delhi.