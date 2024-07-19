Global convergence needed to face climate change: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said climate change is a bomb ticking by the second and options are running out, but it is not a problem that any single nation can solve by itself.

Delivering a keynote address at the valedictory session of the 4th International Climate Summit on “Bioenergy: Path to Viksit Bharat,” he said “our planet, once a pristine green heaven, is not a shade of its past. Bled by climate change, triggered by the reckless exploitation of natural resources and deforestation, has brought us near a catastrophe.”

Mr Dhankhar said if there is an existential issue before the planet, an existential problem, it is the climate change for over eight billion humanity. It’s the worst problem humanity has ever faced, he said.

Advertisement

The Vice President said “there is no contingent plan, no other planet than earth and it needs to be conserved and nurtured.”

Humanity is cliff hanging, he said. Climate change balloon is getting bigger and bigger day by day and its depletion can take place only when there is global convergence, he said.

Underlining the disastrous manifestations of climate change such as prolonged droughts, intensified wildfires, and unprecedented storms, the Vice President said “these changes not only endanger vulnerable populations but also threaten biodiversity and food security, placing significant strain on our natural resources and agricultural systems.”

He said the problem of climate change can no longer await a solution, and if it is not urgently attended to, it will lead to disaster for the planet community. The global community is cornered as never before on account of this menace.

He said “as we confront these challenges, it becomes imperative to adopt a holistic and inclusive approach that leverages innovative solutions and sustainable practices.”

“We only have to keep it in our mindset as a priority, we can do it at our home, in our factory, on the road, in our working, in our functioning,” he said.

India has embarked on an ambitious journey, he said. It has set a target to achieve 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030.

India has set this target and is working for it in a significant manner by taking several affirmative steps of policies and innovation, he said. The journey of India’s commitment to biofuels was marked by a significant milestone when the first biofuel-powered flight undertook its maiden voyage in the year 2018, he said.

The 2018 National Biofuel Policy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on imported petroleum by promoting biofuel blending with conventional fuels.

Complementing this, the National Bioenergy Programme, launched in 2022, encourages the use of surplus biomass while providing an additional income source for rural households, thus addressing both environmental and economic objectives.

A financial outlay of Rs 18,000 crores has been made for green hydrogen emission. This has the capacity to invite investment of Rs 8 lakh crores and jobs for six lakh. “It is a significant step in the right direction so that we move towards positive steps to contain climate change,” he said.