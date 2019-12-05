Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the girl students in government schools were being imparted self-defence training under the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ programme.

The minister was replying to a query in Rajya Sabha and said that keeping in view the safety and security of the girls, self-defence training was given to girls studying in class VI and XII in the government schools.

“Funds for this purpose is provided for three months — Rs 3,000 per school per month — for inculcating self-defence skills, including life skill for self-protection and self-development among the girls,” Nishank said.

Minister also told that the self-defence training is also being given in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, residential schools meant for girls of Class VI to XII from disadvantaged groups.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued an advisory in 2015 to the schools affiliated to it on the need for imparting self-defence training to girls in classes I-X of one-week duration, twice a year,” he said.

Different pieces of training like Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing among others are regularly provided to the girl students in schools. In schools, inter-house competitions and tournaments are also conducted.

Various state governments and organisations are organising self-defence training for girls and women.