Girl strangled to death for loving Dalit boy in K’taka

A man killed his daughter for loving a Dalit guy and surrendered to police in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Wednesday, authorities said, in what could be an honour killing.

The tragic occurrence occurred inside the Periyapattana police station’s jurisdiction. Suresh, the accused father, arrived in the police station on Tuesday and admitted to the crime, according to authorities.

Suresh, a native of Kaggundi village in Mysuru district’s Periyapatna taluk, murdered his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the early hours of Monday. According to the police, the accused father strangled his daughter to death.

Shalini was a second-year PUC student from the Vokkaliga community, which is considered an elite caste in Karnataka (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit kid from the nearby village of Mellahalli. According to investigators, they had been in love for the past three years.

When the parents learned of it, they filed a complaint against the lad because the girl was a minor. At the police station, the girl made a statement against her parents.

She told the cops she was in love with the boy and that she didn’t want to go with her parents. She was taken to the Observation Home by the police.

The daughter had contacted her parents and requested that they take her home some time ago. She told her parents when she got home that she still loves the lad and would only marry him.

According to police, the father became enraged and strangled her to death on Monday. Later, he put his daughter’s body in one of the Dalit boy’s village’s farmlands. The case is being looked at further.

(with inputs from IANS)