divyang dalit boy assaulted

A retired officer allegedly thrashed a specially-abled dalit minor boy and made him clean a drain with his shirt just because he was urinating in the open in front of the accused man’s house.

The incident occurred in the Harda city of Madhya Pradesh and the police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail after the boy’s father complained.

According to Harda police station Inspector Prahlad Singh, the accused, D P Ojha, is a retired Income Tax official who lives in the Vivekanand Complex in Harda.

A video of the incident also surfaced today, in which a man, said to be Ojha, is seen beating up the 17-year-old dalit boy and subsequently forcing him to take off his shirt and clean a drain with it.

The police said Ojha has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The boy’s father told police that his son is disabled since birth and demanded strict action against the accused.