Girl child among three drown after torrential rain in Jaipur

A girl child among three drowned in the rainwater in the VKI area located on Sikar Road after a heavy downpour flooded their house in Dhwaj Nagar Ward No. 5 in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Shah 23, Puja Saini 19, and six-year-old Poorvi Saini, daughter Hatwaru Saini, all hailed from Ara in Bihar.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma issued instructions to officials to provide immediate relief to the residents of the locality and ensure than no loss of life recurs due to heavy rains. “There should be no negligence of any kind, and given instructions to keep disaster management on alert,” he ordered.

The chief minister announced immediate financial assistance for the family members of the deceased that includes Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Not only low-lying areas, the Jaipur Airport’s front area, and the ministers’ civil line bungalows were inundated due to flooding of rainwater. Public transportation was severely affected on the many city’s low-lying roads and walled city.

Jaipur recorded the maximum rainfall of 165 mm till 8 am.