Giriraj Singh campares Mamata with N Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday equated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with North Korea’s staunch ruler Kim Jong Un in the wake of her “if you burn Bengal, then Assam, north east, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn!” remarks.

“This cannot be the language of a democratic person or of a chief minister. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un does not tolerate his Opposition. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee does not tolerate the words of her Opposition,” he said.

Addressing a public event in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee slammed the BJP’s ‘Bengal Bandh’, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using the saffron party to set fire in Bengal over the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case.

She further warned that If Bengal burns, other states, especially BJP-ruled Assam, north east, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and national capital too shall burn and that she will topple the chair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, north-east, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair,” Banerjee warned.

Her remarks met with severe criticism from BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who slammed the TMC (Trinamool Congress) supremo for threatening Assam. “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show us red eyes. Don’t even try to burn India with your politics of failure,” Sarma said in a post on ‘X’.

The BJP has been demanding Banerjee’s resignation over the handling of the doctor’s rape and murder incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.