Ghaziabad records 33.3 % voter turnout

Among the nine assembly constituencies that went for by poll on Wednesday, Ghaziabad recorded the lowest voter turnout at 33.30 percent, as per the data issued by the Election Commission.

Voting in this constituency, close to the national capital, was very slow as in the morning till 9 am, only 5.36 percent voters tuned to voting which reached 12.56 percent at 11 am.

The assembly seat fell vacant after incumbent MLA Atul Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got elected to the Lok Sabha from this constituency in the parliamentary elections this year.

This time BJP has fielded Sanjeev Sharma, while Singh Raj Jatav and Bahujan Samaj Party is Samajwadi Party’s candidate and P N Garg is Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate.

The results for the by polls will be declared on November 23 and candidates from all three parties are claiming their victory.

However, the by-poll in Uttar Pradesh is not expected to directly impact the composition of the legislative assembly.

In addition to Ghaziabad, polling took place in Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki assembly segments.