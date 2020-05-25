Ghaziabad has once again ordered sealing its border with Delhi as the Coronavirus cases rose at an alarming rate in the national capital.

The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad will be sealed for movement till further orders, according to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate.

Those providing essential services, including media personnel, do not need passes and only ID proofs are sufficient. Ambulances and vehicles for essential services will also be allowed.

The total COVID-19 cases in the Ghaziabad district have crossed the 200-mark and urban areas of the district have been classified as ‘red zone’.

After the directions issued from the Uttar Pradesh government, the urban areas of the district were made ‘red zones’.

The government has also listed the urban areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur City under the red zone.

The move to seal the border comes as Coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 13,418. As many 261 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Although, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has admitted to rise in cases post the relaxation of lockdown last week, he assured that the situation is under control and there is nothing to worry.

He said there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. “If people contract the virus and recover, then there is nothing to worry about,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also informed that most of the cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and being treated at home.

Meanwhile, the total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 90 with three new zones added to the list. Forty-one zones have been “de-contained”.

Earlier on April 21, during the second phase of lockdown, the Ghaziabad-Delhi border was sealed and the police tightened the vigil so as to prohibit the traffic movement to contain the spread of Coronavirus.