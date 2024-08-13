‘Genital torture’, head smashed against wall: Autopsy reveals brutal details in Kolkata doc’s rape and murder

New and horrifying details have surfaced in the case of a trainee doctor’s rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata with a post-mortem report revealing the extent of violence and pain she endured.

The report, which was handed over to the victim’s family on Monday by Kolkata Police, paints a gruesome picture of the final hours of the 31-year-old post-graduate trainee.

According to the sources, the autopsy revealed the victim was subjected to severe physical assault before her death.

The assailant reportedly struck her with such force that her spectacles shattered, with glass shards reportedly piercing her eyes. This was the reason why her eyes were bleeding.

Additionally, the report indicates that the victim suffered multiple cuts on her hands and face, suggesting a desperate struggle.

The trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar hall within the medical institution early Friday morning.

Authorities believe she was brutally attacked and injuries on her private parts indicate rape. She reportedly died between 3 and 5 am that day.

After subjecting her to unimaginable torture, the attacker allegedly throttled and smothered her, resulting in a broken thyroid cartilage, as noted in the report.

The report also contains deeply disturbing details, revealing that the victim suffered a severe injury to her private parts, indicative of what has been described as “perverted sexuality” and “genital torture.”

The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor has triggered massive outrage and nationwide protests by doctors’ fraternity, with demands of a CBI inquiry and immediate measures to ensure the safety of medical staff.