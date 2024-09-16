Mamata extends ‘fifth and final’ invite to protesting doctors for meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again invited junior doctors, who are protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee colleague at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to a meeting at her Kalighat residence at 5 PM today.

In a letter emailed to the protesting doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasised that this is the “fifth and final” invitation for talks and urged them to approach the meeting with an “open mind.”

“This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the previous day, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind,” the letter stated.

The doctors had earlier called off a meeting with the West Bengal CM after the state government refused to meet their demand for live streaming the discussion.

Last week, CM Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan to persuade the doctors to engage in talks. Although the doctors reached her residence, they did not enter as the government again declined to live-stream the discussions citing the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

In the latest invitation, Pant reiterated that the meeting would not be live-streamed, but minutes of it would be recorded and signed by both parties.

“We trust that good sense will prevail, and as mutually agreed, and in line with your statement to the media, there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting, as the matter is sub judice in the highest court of the country. Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties,” the letter added.

The Chief Secretary also requested that the same delegation of doctors, which arrived for the last discussion, reach the venue 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

“The meeting is scheduled for 5 PM today, September 16, 2024, at the Honourable Chief Minister’s Kalighat residence. The same delegation that attended the last discussions is requested to arrive at the venue by 4:45 PM. We look forward to your positive response and a productive, fruitful discussion,” the letter concluded.