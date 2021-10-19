Gen Naravane reviews situation along LoC

Amid increased terror attacks and targeted killings of civilians in the Kashmir valley, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen MM Naravane today visited forward areas for a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

“General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas of #WhiteKnight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. #COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations,” the Indian Army tweeted.

Gen Naravane’s visit is significant since security forces have stepped up their operations against terror groups in the region.

Sources said the visit was also aimed at instilling a sense of confidence among migrant labourers, who have been the target of attacks by terrorists.

A large number of workers from Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have started fleeing the valley in the wake of terror attacks on the civilians. Sources said the Army chief was being briefed by top commanders on the situation on the ground in the region.

Security forces are currently evaluating the threats emanating from Pakistan’s side, mainly due to reports that the neighbouring country is trying to push in more terrorists. They are also concerned about the implications of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on the situation in the valley.