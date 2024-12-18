Darjeeling to host tea fest from Thursday

The scenic town of Darjeeling is all set to host the much-anticipated second edition of the ‘Darjeeling Melo Tea Fest’ 2024, a vibrant celebration of tea, music, and culture.

Organised by Darjeeling Police in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the festival promises an exciting mix of activities to showcase the region’s heritage and promote tourism.

Advertisement

Darjeeling Police, in association GTA, will host the second edition of the three-day ‘Darjeeling Melo Tea Fest’ 2024 in Darjeeling, starting on 19 December. The theme of the festival is “Tea, Tunes, and Strings.”

Advertisement

According to sources, chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the festival virtually on 19 December. Meanwhile, key state government officials, including labour minister Moloy Ghatak and Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee are expected to attend the event in person.

The festival is a joint initiative aimed at promoting Darjeeling’s world-famous tea and boosting tourism in the region. Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash is leading efforts to highlight the tea industry, while GTA chief executive Anit Thapa is focusing on involving local communities to enhance tourism in the Hills.

For music enthusiasts, the festival will feature Open Band Competitions (OBC) in three categories: OBC in English, OBC in Nepali and a category for singers and songwriters.

Winners in the English and Nepali OBC categories will receive cash prizes of Rs 6 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh for first, second, and third places, respectively. Meanwhile, singers and songwriters will win Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000 for the top three spots.

The festival will also include the Darjeeling Hill Marathon, with a total prize pool of Rs 9.8 lakh.

Organisers have lined up a variety of activities to promote tourism, including birdwatching, village tours, cultural dances, songs, fashion shows, traditional food and crafts, photo exhibitions, and a short film festival.

“This festival has been listed among the top 17 vibrant festivals of India this year! Come, join us and explore Darjeeling, the Queen of the Hills. This event is dedicated to boosting local talent and tourism,” said Pravin Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

Norden Sherpa, executive Sabhasad of Tourism GTA and an elected representative from Rimbick-Lodhoma, highlighted plans to involve the local community in tourism development. A special event will be held on 20 December at Dhotrey, a clean and organic Gorkha village home to 80 families. The village will be recognised as the “Cleanest Village” during the festival.

“We aim to shift town-centric programmes to villages like Dhotrey to showcase culture and traditions and attract tourists. This aligns with the original concept of ‘homestays,’ where tourists stay with local families and experience traditional food and culture. We oppose the commercialisation of homestays into hotel-like establishments,” Mr Sherpa explained.

Additionally, plans are in place to promote adventure tourism, including paragliding and popular trekking routes to Sandakphu.

The festival will also feature a performance by Nepali musician Dipak Bajracharya, known for blending traditional and rock music, adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event.