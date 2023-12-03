Gehlot wins Sardarpura assembly seat

Three-time Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday won the Sardarpura Assembly seat after defeating his nearest BJP rival Mahendra Rathore by a margin of 96,859 votes.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Gehlot had defeated BJP candidate Shambhu Singh Khetsar by a margin of 4,557 votes.

It was his third term of governance as he ruled the state twice from December 1998 to 2003, and from 2008 to 2013.

Gehlot has represented the Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur as an MLA since 1999. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur from 1991-1999 and 1980-1989 and served as the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Textile from 1991-1993, Tourism and Civil Aviation from 1984-1984, and Deputy Union Deputy Minister for Sports from 7 February 1984 to 31 October 1984. He was also the national General Secretary of the Congress party, in charge of organizations and training from March 2018 to 23 January 2019. He was also made in-charge of Gujarat state in 2017 and 2022 for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election.

Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister in the Gehlot regime, retained his Tonk assembly seat for the second time by defeating his nearest BJP rival Ajit Singh Mehta.