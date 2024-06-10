Gehlot warns Congress will go on protest if BJP govt doesn’t start Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur

Recalling his government’s efforts to build Gandhi Vatika Museum in the Central Park of Jaipur at a cost of Rs 85 crore, former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today warned that the Congress will go on protest if the BJP government doesn’t start Gandhi Vatika for public soon.

“Our government built the Museum in the Central Park of Jaipur to convey Gandhiji’s message to the new generation, which was inaugurated on 23 September 2023 by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi”, Gehlot said his X post.

“Earlier, it was not opened for the general public due to the administration being busy with the elections, but now the Lok Sabha elections have also been held and the new government has been in power for more than 6 months. In such a situation, it is beyond comprehension that the Gandhi Vatika Museum has not been started yet”, he alleged.

Thus, Gehlot said, ” I would like to request the Chief Minister @BhajanlalBJP to start this attractive museum built in Jaipur without delay”.

“It should not happen that Gandhians are forced to go on a hunger strike to start Gandhi Vatika against this stubbornness of the administration”, he cautioned.