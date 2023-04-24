Gehlot hands guarantee cards for relief from inflation to women

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a ‘Mehngai Relief Camp’ at Mahapura Gram panchayat and handed over guarantee cards to women beneficiaries after getting them registered for the schemes as per based on their eligibility criteria.

Speaking at an event, Gehlot said the general public has now got relief from the rising inflation along with economic and social support under the ten public welfare schemes.

The CM said each needy family in the state would be provided with relief from inflation by linking them to the ten public welfare schemes for which the camps, in the first phase, will be organised from April24-June 30.

The beneficiaries are getting registered under the following ten schemes: CM Gas Cylinder Scheme for Rs.500, CM Free Electricity Scheme, 2000 units of electricity to farmers, free Annapurna Food packet every month, NREGA job card, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme, Social Security Pension, Chiranjeevi Health Insurance, Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance, and Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme.

Rahat Camps are organised at 2,700 centres to resolve the public needs for registration in the 10-welfare scheme in all 33 districts.

After inauguration of the camp, the CM inspected the stalls at the venue, where he took feedback from the officers and employees of various departments about the schemes, and he also interacted with the villagers who expressed their gratitude for providing LPG cylinders at Rs.500 to BPL and Ujawala beneficiaries and free domestic electricity up to 100 and 2000 units on agricultural connections.

The state government is also providing a cash relief of Rs.1000 per month to one crore people by extending social security, and free medical care up to Rs.25 lakh under CM Chiranjivi Swasthya Bima Yojna.

Among others who joined the inauguration of the schemes included Dr Mahesh Joshi, PHED Minister, Rajendra Singh Yadav, State Home Minister, Brijkishore Sharma, Rajasthan Khadi and Gramodyog Board Chairman, Rafiq Khan, State Haj Committee Chairman, Dr Archna Sharma, Social Welfare Board Chairperson, Govind Singh Dotasara, PCC President, and Munesh Gurjar, Mayor of Jaipur Heritage.