Gehlot Govt approves New Rajasthan Startup Policy-2022

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Cabinet has approved a New Rajasthan Startup Policy 2022 to benefit various startups, entrepreneurial students, rural startups and institutional incubation centers in the state.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the new policy will provide more opportunities for investment and employment generation, besides major boost to industrial development, the two Rajasthan Ministers, Pratap Singh Khachariavas and Mamta Bhupesh, apprised the minutes of the meeting to reporters here last night.

The Cabinet has taken an important decision to take forward the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). As per the proposal the unutilised land owned by Water Resources Department/CAD/IGND/SWRPD and other properties related to such land will be transferred to the ERCP Corporation at no cost.

Also, to bolster the finances of the corporation, 100 percent of the income received from the management/sale/lease/other use of the transferred land will be used for various works of the corporation. ERCP is a crucial project for drinking water as well as irrigation for 13 districts (Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk) of the state.

The cabinet proposed an amendment in Compassionate Appointment Rules, 2002. This will benefit the dependents of Battle Casualty, Physical Casualty or Permanently Disabled Armed Forces Service Personnel and Dependents of Para Military (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Coast Guard) Personnel. As a result of this approval, appointments can be given to the dependent members of a martyr and permanently disabled personnel of the said services, on posts up to pay level 10.

The Cabinet has amended the Rajasthan Integrated Child Development (State and Subordinate) Services Rules, 1998. With this, candidates belonging to the most backward classes and economically weaker sections will also get relaxation in the upper age limit similar to the reserved category for the post of supervisor.

There is a provision of relaxation of 10 years in upper age limit for direct recruitment from Anganwadi worker to the post of supervisor in Women and Child Development Department. There is also an additional relaxation of 5 years for reserved category candidates. Now, this relaxation will be available to other reserved categories as well as candidates belonging to most backward and economically weaker sections.

According to the minutes, a proposal is approved to give benefit of 2 percent reservation in state services to outstanding sportspersons of the state in ‘Rajasthan Engineering Subordinate Services (Electrical Inspectorate Branch)’ and ‘Rajasthan Science and Technology (State and Subordinate)’ services. The state government had issued a notification on 21st November 2019 regarding reservation for outstanding sportspersons in various government services.

Along with this, a proposal has been approved to include sportspersons of Rajasthan representing the state in National Games in the category of ‘Outstanding Sportsperson’. This decision will boost the morale of outstanding sportspersons in the state.

It was decided on a proposal to allot over 400.5 hectares of land reserved for industrial purpose to M/s Wonder Cement Limited for setting up a cement plant and railway siding at Jaisalmer.