Gehlot extends home guards, volunteers’ contract from 5 to 15 years

Fulfilling a long-standing demand of home guards and home guard volunteers, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday announced extension of their contract period from 5 to 15 years. Now, home guards and home guards in the state can renew their contract only after a period of 15 days.

The chief minister inaugurated a new building of the Home Guard Directorate here without the presence of its Minister of State Rajendra Gudha.

Gudha, who holds the MoS for Home Guard & Civil Defense, Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge) and Panchayati Raj-Rural Development was not seen in the event of inauguration of new complex at Vidhyadhar Nagar here.

Political observers feel Gudha’s name was dropped from the inauguration ceremony because of his presence in the Pilot faction’s Jan Sangharsh Yatra here on May 15 where Gudha made critical remarks against the Gehlot Government. He and five other MLAs had joined the Gehlot Government after quitting their official BSP party in 2019.

When contacted, Principal Secretary of Home Anand Kumar told SNS that the Home Guard Minister was busy in his family’s religious event, hence could not come.

While inaugurating the new building, Gehlot said, “My government is committed to make the Home Guard a strong and efficient organization from the very beginning. The manner in which Home Guards served as Corona Warriors shoulder to shoulder with doctors, health workers and police in the difficult times of Corona pandemic is commendable”.

He said many important decisions have been taken by the state government to strengthen the Home Guard Department, their honorarium was also raised by 15 percent. Besides, the state government is giving assistance of up to Rs two lakh after they (Home Guards) complete their jobs at 58 years of age.

Local MLA of Vidhyadhar Nagar Narpat Singh Rajvi, Home Secretary Kumar, Director General Home Guard Utkal Ranjan Sahu including departmental officers, employees and a large number of home guards were present on the occasion.