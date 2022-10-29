Gehlot dedicates world’s tallest statue of Shiva in Nathdwara

In presence of Ram Katha Vachak Sri Murari Bapu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, dedicated the world’s tallest “Vishwas Swaroopan Statue of Lord Shiva ” at a special function in Nathdwara.

After unveiling the statue of Lord Shiva, Gehlot said the message of love, brotherhood and goodwill was sent in the society by reading and listening to Ram Katha (story), which was most needed in the present times. He said that such storytelling should be organised in every nook and corner of the country.

He said the beautiful and gorgeous Shiva statue built with dedication and perseverance in a time span of almost ten years has been made by the makers to give a positive message in the society, Gehlot added.

Gehlot unveiled and inspected the statue on the occasion. He greeted the famous Katha vachak Sri Murari Bapu at the Ram Katha organised on the occasion. He praised Shri Madan Paliwal, who played a key role in the construction of the 369 feet high Vishwas Swaroopam statue.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Dr. C P Joshi, the assembly speaker, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, and BJP MP Diya Kumari, MLAs G C Kataria, Sudarshan Rawat, the Gehlot cabinet ministers R S Yadav L C Kataria, Udai Lal Anjana graced the occasion.