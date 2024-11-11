Rajasthan: Centenarian freedom fighter passes away at 102 in Nathdwara

Centenarian freedom fighter and key member of the erstwhile Mewar Praja Mandal, Madan Mohan Somatiya, passed away in Nathdwara city of Rajsamand district on Sunday.

Somatiya had been unwell for some time. He is survived by one son and five daughters.

Among eight siblings, his two brothers, Narendra Pal Chaudhary and Rajendra Singh Chaudhary, were also freedom fighters.

Born on September 14, 1922, to mother Nanki Bai and father Ramkrishna Jat, the 102-year-old freedom activist played a key role in the movements and programs of the Rajsamand Praja Mandal and participated in the Quit India movement in 1942.

He was imprisoned several times in Udaipur and other jails.

The freedom fighter received numerous awards and honors, including felicitations by the then Rajasthan Chief Ministers (1987, 2000, and 2023), the then Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2009), and the then President Pranab Mukherjee (2013).

Somatiya was cremated with state honors in Nathdwara on Sunday afternoon.