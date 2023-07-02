Gehlot condemns Pawar joining Shinde Government in Maharashtra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Ajit Pawar joining Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government in Maharashtra shows how the BJP wants to destroy opposition and regional parties with the help of money power and central agencies.

In a Tweet, Gehlot said: “It is less to be condemned. Till yesterday, including Mr. Ajit Panwar, all the leaders on whom the BJP used to accuse of corruption were included in the Cabinet.”

“The BJP has been nervous ever since the process of coming together of opposition parties started, due to which it is breaking regional parties by putting pressure from the central agencies. No matter how much the BJP tries, the people have decided that they will give a befitting reply when the time comes, thwarting these attempts to kill democracy,” said Gehlot.