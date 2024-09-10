Gauriphanta-Dhangadhi international border reopens, unlocks new adventures for Indo-Nepal tourists

Echoing a sense of rejoicing among travellers and nature enthusiasts, the Gauriphanta and Dhangadhi land crossings have recently reopened, marking the end of a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This key border crossing now offers a vital link between India and Nepal, rejuvenating cross-border tourism and offering a seamless passage to both countries’ cultural and natural wonders.

The reopening of the Gauriphanta-Dhangadhi border is particularly exciting for nature lovers and adventurers, as it provides direct access to some of the region’s most stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

Dudhwa National Park, situated in Lakhimpur district, is a major hotspot for sighting the Royal Bengal Tigers in the state and attracts an encouraging number of wildlife enthusiasts every year. Its proximity to Dhangadhi in Nepal will now facilitate a seamless journey into Nepal, allowing visitors to extend their nature trail experience.

Among the top destinations for those willing to visit Nepal are Bardiya National Park, known for its thriving populations of tigers and one-horned rhinoceros; Shukla Phanta National Park, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity; and Chitwan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its dense jungles, wildlife safaris, and unparalleled biodiversity.

Not only is it a paradise for nature lovers, but cross-border tourism between India and Nepal also serves as a gateway for spiritual seekers.

Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, is situated at a distance of 214 km from Dudhwa National Park and 40 km from Sonauli in the Maharajganj district. The reopening of the Gauriphanta-Dhangadhi International Border is a significant boost for inbound tourists, offering an exciting opportunity for Nepalese visitors to explore Uttar Pradesh’s diverse wildlife reserves and the famous Buddhist Circuit, including sacred sites such as Sarnath and Kushinagar.

This bilateral gateway is expected to strengthen cultural and economic ties between India and Nepal, promoting mutual exploration and fostering a deeper appreciation of the two nations’ shared natural and historical heritage.

UP Minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh said on Tuesday, “We are thrilled to welcome tourists back through the Gauriphanta-Dhangadhi borders. This reopening marks a new chapter in Indo-Nepal relations, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for travellers to experience the best of both worlds. The reopening of the borders expands horizons for travellers, allowing them to explore tourism sites in both countries and enhancing their travel plans.”

“Uttar Pradesh Tourism invites adventurers, history lovers, and nature enthusiasts to embark on unforgettable journeys. Whether you’re looking for adrenaline-filled wildlife safaris, serene landscapes, or profound cultural experiences, the Gauriphanta-Dhangadhi border is now your gateway to discovering the extraordinary beauty and diversity of India and Nepal,” Jaiveer Singh added.