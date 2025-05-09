HM Shah reviews security situation along international borders with internal security, counterintelligence agency chiefs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the security situation along the borders with Pakistan at a meeting with heads of key internal security and counterintelligence agencies, including Director Generals of Police of border states and the Border Security Force and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled a large-scale drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan on Thursday, which targeted multiple military stations in Northern and Western India, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

The Indian military responded swiftly and decisively, neutralising the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means in accordance with the standard operating procedures.

The escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours had come following India’s launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

It is learnt that Shah has instructed the officers to remain alert with operational preparedness to ensure all sorts of safety measures for inhabitants of border areas and also to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people.