Gaurav Gogoi alleges massive misappropriation of funds in Assam’s PM-KISAN Scheme

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised alarm over alleged large-scale misappropriation of funds under the PM-KISAN Yojana in Assam citing findings from a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

In a post on X, he accused the “double-engine” BJP government of severe mismanagement citing the meager recovery of funds from the Rs 567 crore disbursed under the scheme.

The CAG audit revealed widespread fraud and negligence, with Rs 567 crore reportedly claimed by ineligible beneficiaries. Of the substantial sum disbursed, only 0.24% has been recovered, raising concerns about the government’s accountability and its support for Assam’s farmers.

Advertisement

Gogoi criticised the administration for failure to protect farmers’ rightful entitlements, claiming they had been deprived of crucial financial aid.

According to the CAG, which assessed the scheme from its launch in December 2018 to March 2021, severe lapses in monitoring and verification compromised the program’s efficacy across the state. Its report highlighted that out of 41,87,023 applications, around 25%—a total of 10,66,593—were rejected for failing to meet eligibility requirements.

An independent review by the Assam government in 2020 also uncovered that nearly 37% of the approved 31,20,430 beneficiaries were ineligible but had still received funds.

Despite these findings, recovery efforts remained insufficient.

As of October 2021, only a fraction of the misappropriated funds had been reclaimed, with none returned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This revelation has fueled public concern over financial management under the PM-KISAN scheme in Assam, sparking calls for enhanced oversight and stricter measures to prevent further misuse.