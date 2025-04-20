Congress demands President’s rule in MP for alleged non implementation of OBC quota

Accusing the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh of not implementing the law on 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari, on Sunday, demanded President’s rule in the state, calling it a case of contempt of the constitution.

Patwari alleged that the state government-led by CM Dr Mohan Yadav has sometimes issued notification for 14 per cent OBC reservation and at others for 27 per cent reservation for various government jobs. He averred that the state government has not even issued joining letters to successful candidates in different exams for government posts for the past four-five years.

Patwari pointed out that the State Employees Selection Board had issued a notification of only 14 per cent OBC reservation in the teachers’ recruitment exam in January 2025. He informed that the former Congress state government had issued a notification on 8 March 2019, increasing the OBC reservation to 27 percent in the state.

The state assembly had passed the law for 27 per cent OBC reservation in July 2019, he added.

The state Congress chief said Dr Mohan Yadav, who is the head of the executive, has not implemented the law passed by the legislative. As per the Constitution, it is mandatory for the executive to implement a law passed by the legislative.

Patwari maintained that the failure of the executive to implement a law passed by the legislative is a clear violation of the Constitution and it represents a constitutional crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the situation, he demanded that the President’s rule should be enforced in Madhya Pradesh.