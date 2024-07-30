Gas cylinder at Rs 450 a Raksha Bandhan gift for Laadli Behnas in MP

In another gift for women before the festival of Rakshabandhan, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh decided to provide domestic gas cylinders to women beneficiaries of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ at Rs 450.

The decision was approved in the meeting of the state cabinet presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at Bhopal on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved a separate budget of Rs 160 crore to provide subsidy on gas cylinders to 1.29 crore women beneficiaries.

As per the decision, the state government would provide a subsidy of Rs 398 on a domestic gas cylinder, which costs Rs 848.

Consequently, the women would have to pay Rs 450 only to purchase a domestic gas cylinder.

Earlier on 23 July, CM Dr Yadav announced a gift for the women in the sacred month of Saawan and the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan, saying that an additional amount of Rs 250 each would be given to all beneficiary women under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ in August.

The CM had said that the state government would transfer Rs 250 each into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries of ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ on 1 August.

This amount would be in addition to the Rs 1250 per month being paid to each beneficiary of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

Subsequently, each woman beneficiary would get Rs 1,500 for the month of August.