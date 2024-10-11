Garlanding row: Akhilesh urges Nitish Kumar to withdraw support to Modi govt

Annoyed with the Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing to garland Jai Prakash Narayan statue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He got enraged when they were stopped by police from going to Jaiprakash Narayan International Center (JP Centre), built in the name of socialist leader and architect of the total revolution, Jaiprakash Narayan, on his birth anniversary.

After being stopped by the police, Akhilesh paid tribute to JP Narayan by garlanding a statue of him outside his residence in Lucknow.

Advertisement

However, after this Samajwadi Party workers started protesting against hhe highhandedness of the state government.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that many socialist people are in the government and helping the government to run. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also emerged from the Jai Prakash Narayan movement.

Akhilesh Yadav also put forward a unique demand in front of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He said this is an opportunity for Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the government, which is not allowing any socialist to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

Akhilesh Yadav further said, “On the day of Jayaprakash Narayan’s birth anniversary, we go to the JPNIC museum to celebrate his birth anniversary, but I don’t know what was the reason that today the government was stopping us and not allowing us to lay wreaths.BJP has stopped every good work, but today even if we are standing on the road remembering Jayaprakash Narayan, then this government wants to stop us from garlanding. But here we garlanded on the road itself. ”

He further said that the building built in the name of Jayaprakash Narayan has been covered up because there is a conspiracy behind it.

“The conspiracy is that they want to sell it. What can be expected from a government which is selling the museum?,” he questioned.

The fight intensified over SP chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped from visiting Jai Prakash Narayan International Convention Center (JPNIC).

On Thursday itself, a tin shed was installed at the gate of JP Centre. Barricading and a large number of police forces were deployed outside Akhilesh Yadav from Friday morning and after this the SP workers started protesting.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sent a letter to Gangaram, private secretary of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, in which it was informed that the JPNIC building is still under construction. Because of this, construction material is kept in an unplanned manner. There is a possibility of animals being found here after the rain, due to which it is not safe for former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who has Z Plus category security, to garland there.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav, while sharing the video of the tin being put on the main gate of JPNIC on the social media platform

Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly and SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey said, “Jayaprakash Narayan was our great leader in the freedom struggle, a freedom fighter and he has the respect of leaders of all parties. Therefore, today on his birth anniversary, the opposition garland his statue to honor him. Last time also, Akhilesh Yadav was stopped but our national president went there and garlanded him and then came back. I don’t understand what mountain can be broken just by garlanding? ‘Either there is something wrong with the institution (JPNIC) which is being sold and this wrong is not exposed, hence such democratic action is being taken to prevent him (Akhilesh Yadav) from leaving.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said that the intentions of this government are not right. Similar things were done last year also. They demolished Sarva Seva Sangh in Varanasi, similarly, I think they are trying to demolish that (JPNIC) also and sell it to a big businessman.

Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said, “This government is afraid of democracy, afraid of voices. There was only a wreath laying program but why have we been stopped? Do these people want to sell JPNIC? Are they afraid of Akhilesh Yadav?.”