After prolonged negotiations between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at the major general level, the latter released ten Indian soldiers from its custody at Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.

The soldiers, including four officers, were taken captive after the violent face-off at Galwan Valley on Monday evening which had left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

This comes after the Indian Army on Thursday said that all Indian soldiers involved in clash with Chinese troops are accounted for and there were no Indian troops missing in action.

The violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The incident is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries since their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.