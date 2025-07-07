Galvanising AIADMK, EPS sounds poll bugle, launches campaign from West TN

Sounding the poll bugle, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) launched his first phase of state-wide mass outreach, christened ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ (Save People, Redeem TN), from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Arriving at Mettupalayam, accompanied by the recently granted Z+ security cover, EPS offered worship at the Vana Bhadrakali Amman temple in Thekkampatti before kicking off his campaign. Local AIADMK strongman and former minister SP Velumani and BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, were among those who were in attendance on the occasion.

During his interaction with farmers and brick kiln owners, he assured to redress their grievances and if voted to power the AIADMK government would be a pro-farmer one as it was earlier. He also listed out the welfare measures to uplift the farming community by the then AIADMK government which included timely disbursal of compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals, crop insurance, desilting of lakes and canals. Further, EPS claimed that his government was the only one in the country to have earmarked allocation to mitigate drought and claimed credit for the completion of the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project to expand cultivation.

In the evening, he conducted a roadshow and addressed at five places, which drew a massive response. Hundreds of AIADMK functionaries and workers as well as the general public lined up to give a rousing reception. BJP workers too have joined in large numbers.

The first phase of the campaign commencing from Western Tamil Nadu, known as the Kongu belt, will conclude at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district in the Cauvery delta, on July 23. Each day, he would cover three assembly constituencies during which he would interact with farmers, traders and others, as per the itinerary. Earlier, EPS has made it clear that the purpose of the campaign was to mobilize the electorate to defeat the DMK in the 2026 assembly election.