Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday shared a photograph of a farm where farmers encrypted “Modi” in Hindi in order to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shekhawat is also the National General Secretary of BJP Farmer’s Wing and is Member of Parliament from Jodhpur constituency.

Sharing the picture over Twitter, Shekhawat said, “This picture represents the enormous respect and affection by the farmers towards PM Modi. The farmers in Osian, Jodhpur wrote ‘Modi’ while harvesting wheat crops, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister amid the time of COVID-19 crisis.”

The coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are approaching close to 1500 mark with 14 deaths reported.

Farmers in the state have been affected due to the lockdown at most as they were not able to sell their crops.