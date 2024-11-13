GAIL Finance Director among ‘Top 50 visionary CFOs in India’

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance) at GAIL (India) Limited, has been honored as one of the ‘Top 50 Visionary CFOs in India’ at the National Economic Growth Summit 2024, held in Mumbai.

Jain received this accolade in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to GAIL’s sustained success. Joining GAIL in 1992 as a Management Trainee, Jain has been integral to the company’s growth trajectory.

He is a qualified Cost and Management Accountant and previously held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) at GAIL before being appointed Director (Finance).

In addition to his role at GAIL, Jain serves as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Limited, GAIL Global (USA) Inc., and GAIL Global (USA) LNG LLC, and as Director of GAIL Gas Limited.

He previously held board positions at Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd., Bengal Gas Company Ltd., and Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt. Ltd. (RGPPL).

As Executive Director (Finance and Accounts), he led the Corporate Finance and Treasury division, overseeing funding initiatives in both domestic and international markets, and was actively involved in significant investment decisions for large infrastructure projects.

Jain also played a key role in investor relations and interactions with the analyst community.