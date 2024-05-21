Gadkari seeks votes for development in Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday appealed to the people in Delhi to vote for the BJP if they want the pace of development to continue as it has been going on for the past ten years.

Giving credit to the people, the BJP leader said that development that has happened in the country is not only due to the Prime Minister’s leadership but also because of the people of the nation, because if they had not elected the government, all this could have not been achieved.

Addressing election meetings on Tuesday here, Gadkari claimed that what all the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did during the past ten years, the Congress could not achieve in 60 years.

Taking a dig at the state government, Gadkari said that when he was in the Water Resources Ministry, Rs 6500 crore was allocated to clean the Yamuna, and several projects were initiated at various places, and the responsibility for carrying out the work was given to the Delhi government, and alleged that it has avoided working on them till now.

He claimed that there were 23 such projects in Delhi, which, if completed, would have ensured no water shortage until 2070, and added that work is underway on 17 of these projects.

The minister also said that there has been no effort by the state government to eliminate pollution and filth in Delhi. He added that soon the work for the UR-2 project will be completed, which is a 74-km 6-lane road costing Rs 8000 crore.

The work from Najafgarh to Nangloi is complete, he said, adding that with its functioning 40 per cent of the traffic jam from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon will be eliminated.

He further said that on the present day the BJP leaders were in front of the people with the report card of the works done in the past ten years.

Gadkari addressed public meetings in Vikaspuri, West Delhi, Moti Nagar in New Delhi, and Karawal Nagar in North East Delhi.

Besides local candidates including Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj the meetings were attended by other important leaders of the party.