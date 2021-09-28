Gadkari lays foundation stone of highways worth Rs.3612 crore

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone of work for four national highway projects of 121km worth Rs. 3,612 Cr in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The function was held in Srinagar.

Gadkari appreciated the UT administration for acquiring 100 per cent of land required for constructing highways.

He asked the government to prepare the policy for ropeways and cable projects and also introduce electric buses in J&K.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by train in December 2022. Today roads are being built at a much faster pace than ever before. This year a target of 8000 km of macadamization has been set. J&K UT fares third in the whole country in terms of road construction.

Sinha said that in the last year,11 tunnel projects have been approved. Four tunnels will be built on the Chenani-Kishtwar highway at a cost of Rs10,000cr. To modernise Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, tunnels will be built at a cost of Rs 4000 cr, besides 5 flyovers will be built in the UT at a cost of Rs 3000cr.

