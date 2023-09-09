G20 Summit: Security beefed up across Delhi

As the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit commenced in the national capital on Saturday, security has been enhanced

across the city.

The Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

The police, along with other paramilitary forces, have heightened security as Delhi hosts G20 delegates from different countries for the G20 Summit.

Informing about the security arrangements in the city, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said the security situation in the national capital is under control.

“We have strategically deployed an ample number of police personnel. The environment is tranquil and under control, and we are committed to upholding this state of affairs,” Pathak told reporters at a press conference here.

Earlier, while talking to a news agency, he said the Delhi Police is alert and all its personnel are on the ground.

Pathak said, “We are working with a high standard of alertness.”

“Delhi Police has been preparing for months, and today is D-day. The Delhi Police is alert. From constable to senior officer, we are all on the ground. We are working with a high standard of alertness. We are also getting cooperation from the citizens of Delhi. Delhi Police has once again set an example of professional excellence,” he said.

To bolster security measures, the deployment includes dog squads and mounted patrols equipped with binoculars, specifically focusing on areas in proximity to Pragati Maidan, where the event venue is located, and closely monitoring security arrangements, particularly in the New Delhi district.

Additionally, stringent vehicle and ID checks are being conducted for individuals entering Delhi, with heavy barricades placed in the city and borders as well.

Officials have disclosed that more than 50,000 personnel, in conjunction with canine teams and mounted police units, have been assigned to ensure the security of the summit.

Furthermore, at the exit points of metro stations in New Delhi, commuters’ identification documents are being rigorously inspected.

Security forces remain on high alert to prevent any potential incidents Police have increased patrolling efforts and stationed additional checkpoints at crucial installations.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the police.