G20 special dinner by President Droupadi Murmu, invitees include ex-PM Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda

President Draupadi Murmu is hosting the G20 dinner in the national capital, and 170 people are on the list of special invitees. The gala dinner will be held on Saturday, September 9, at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam. In addition to foreign leaders and heads of delegation, chief ministers of all states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited.

The dinner will be hosted by President Murmu, and guests will include Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, previous President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, S. Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal are among the cabinet members on the list of attendees. Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi are also on the list.

Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, both former prime ministers, have also been invited to the special event. Deve Gowda, however, said on Friday that he would be unable to attend the G20 dinner being hosted by President Murmu owing to medical issues.

Union ministers who have been invited to dinner include Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Virendra Kumar, Giriraj Singh, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya Nath Sindhiya, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiran Rijiju, Rajkumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Purushotam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur.

Minister of state who are invited for the dinner are Rao Indrajeet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Shripad Yasho Naik, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vijay Kumar Singh, Krishna Pal Gurjar, Rao Sahab Patil, Ramdas Athavale, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Debu Singh Chauhan, Bhagwat Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhaumik, Subhash Sarkar, BL Verma, Bhagwat Krishna Rao Karad ,Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Dr Ilmurugan, Bhartiya Pravin Pawar, Visheshwar Tudu, Sukant Thakur, Mahendra Bhai, Nisith Pramanik, John Barla among others.

Also, all the state chief ministers have been invited for the dinner whether from the opposition or from the ruling party.