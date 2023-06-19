G20 event will hear youth on investment in their health needs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, Child Health (PMNCH), Geneva is organizing a G20 event “Health of Youth — Wealth of Nation” here on Tuesday.

The global gathering will aim to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youth worldwide, and to foster increased attention and investment by G20 nations in their health.

About one-third of the event’s delegates will be young participants from various parts of India and other G20 nations.

Their active involvement will ensure that their concerns regarding health and well-being are heard and their inputs and demands find a place in future policy formulations and programme implementation.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the event and deliver the key-note address. Dr Mathume Joseph ‘Joe’ Phaahla, the Health Minister of South Africa, will also address the inaugural session.

The Indian Government will share challenges faced by the youth and the efforts being made by the government to meet the challenges.

Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan; Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur; and Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof S P Singh Baghel and Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, will also be present.

The world is home to 1.8 billion individuals aged 10-24, with India having the largest youth population. These young individuals represent a valuable asset for any nation and investing in their health and well-being plays a critical role in achieving economic growth and development targets.

Recognizing the tremendous demographic dividend of the youth population, the G20 Co-branded event will emphasize the need to invest in the health and well-being of adolescents and youth.

With the belief in the power of youth and the vision to ensure physical, mental, and social well-being for all, the event aligns with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and commitment to harnessing India’s youth potential for economic growth and development.

One of the objectives of the G20 co-branded event is to empower youth as change-makers in society, as well as foster dialogue and engagement among policymakers, government officials, experts, partner agencies, and youth icons from G20 nations.

The event will feature two technical sessions focusing on adolescent health and well-being and multi-sectoral partnerships for youth engagement. Additionally, a town-hall session will encourage the participation of young people in policy making.

A Marketplace will also be held to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative policies and programmes that have advanced the health and well-being of adolescents and youth in G20 countries.

A key feature of the event is special discussions led by influential figures from the G20 nations, including G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, PMNCH Board Chairperson Helen Clark, and Director from UNFPA Headquarters Dr Julitta Anabanjo.