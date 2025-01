FSSAI deploys 10 mobile food testing labs at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, government of Uttar Pradesh, has deployed 10 mobile food testing labs, along with food analysts to cater to the different sectors of the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj.

These mobile food testing labs have been conducting on-the-spot testing of food items for adulteration and spoilage, and are creating awareness among food business operators (FBOs), street food vendors, and the public at large, ensuring a safe food environment at the Mela, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The FSSAI has enforced robust measures at a massive scale to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food for millions of devotees, at the Mahakumbh 2025 underway in Prayagraj. By deploying food safety officers, mobile food testing labs (food safety on wheels), and through awareness campaigns, the FSSAI is at the forefront of ensuring food safety during Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisement

The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with food safety officers (FSOs) deployed in each sector to regularly monitor hygiene and safety standards. To strengthen surveillance, a total of 56 FSOs have been deployed across the area, including five Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs). While two the FSOs have been deployed in each sector, each zone is being supervised by one CFSO, ensuring comprehensive coverage and effective enforcement of food safety standards. Food safety operations at the fair are centrally managed from a dedicated office at Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24 of the city.

Hotels, ‘dhabas’, and small food stalls within the fair premises are also undergoing regular inspections to verify food quality. The team at the ground has been directed to address food safety complaints promptly and to ensure immediate action through stringent checks on cooking methods, including the quality of raw materials used.

Samples of rice, sugar, wheat flour, and other essential food items destined for the Mahakumbh Mela area are being regularly collected for testing. Both distribution and storage points have been identified for the collection of these test samples, which are being tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement, the FSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion to engage with devotees and vendors. These stalls shall host Nukkad Natak performances highlighting the significance of safe food practices and live quizzes on food safety and nutrition. Its officials at the stall are also creating awareness about significant issues like adulteration, licensing, training, and others. Through these campaigns, FSSAI aims to educate the public effectively about the importance of safe and hygienic food.

These comprehensive arrangements, spearheaded by the FSSAI reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to public health and food safety.