FS Vikram Misri to visit Dhaka for foreign office consultations next week

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh over the attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Dhaka on 9 December for foreign office consultations between the two countries.

”(The) Foreign Secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the 9th of December and he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office consultations, led by the Foreign Secretary, is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, the spokesperson said Mr Misri will discuss with his counterpart all issues of mutual interest. He said the foreign secretary’s meetings with other Bangladeshi officials are still being firmed up.

On the arrests of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and his two associates in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said India hopes their legal rights will be protected and they will get a fair and transparent trial.

The Indian diplomat’s visit to Dhaka comes at a time when India and Bangladesh ties have come under severe strain in the wake of attacks on the minorities, especially the Hindus. India has already asked the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of the minorities.