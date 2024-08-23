Frustrated BJP workers not willing to go to their booths in UP assembly bypolls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh are frustrated post the Lok Sabha results and are not ready to go to their booths in view of the assembly bypolls.

He said that in fact after the election defeat, BJP groups have lost trust among themselves. ” Another aspect of this is that the ‘Sangi-Saathi’ side of BJP wants to show that it was not the reason for the defeat, they are still powerful, but BJP has become weak.

“In both these circumstances, it proves that the BJP has accepted defeat and are now extremely worried about the future, but by blaming each other, neither they will be able to win each other’s trust nor any upcoming elections. The people who do politics of division have themselves become divided,” he said in a statement here on Friday .

Akhilesh Yadav said that the ‘Panna Pramukhs’ whom BJP used to talk about under its so-called Chanakya policy, have now become history?

” BJP workers are frustrated thinking that in the present situation, when 90 per cent of the PDA society has woken up and is standing with those who talk about PDA, then whom should they go to and ask for votes and why should 90 per cent of the PDA come in front of the society and be against them? They are seeing that the public is now with the unity and solidarity of PDA because the positive politics of PDA connects people and considers politics as a powerful medium for the public good,” he claimed.

The SP President said after independence this was the first time the PDA had emerged as the most powerful and successful revolutionary movement from socio-mental and economic perspectives. On the contrary, for BJP, corruption can only be achieved by winning elections and gaining power by any means, keeping the interests of the people at stake.

Meanwhile , SP President Akhilesh Yadav has said that BJP is scared of PDA and therefore they cannot desist from conspiring.

” BJP is doing the work of defaming the leadership of Samajwadi Party and implicating innocent people in false cases. Samajwadi Party has the power to stop BJP in the country. That is the only option in Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

In the meeting of workers at the state headquarters, he said that the Constitution is in danger because of the BJP and it does not want to implement reservation.

The SP chief warned the workers and said that the power-hungry BJP will continue to make new moves and they will have to be careful with that.

” No stone should be left unturned to form the Samajwadi Party government in the state in the year 2027,” he said.