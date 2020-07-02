Reacting on the government’s order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow, Congress party on Thursday termed it as a ‘frustrated attempt’.

Taking it to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “PM, Sh. Narendra Modi & his Govt are blinded by rage, hatred and revenge against the Congress leadership. Unnerved by the political activism of Priyanka ji in UP, Modi Govt has stopped even further by issuing house vacation notice. Such frustrated attempts will not deter us.”

Jitin Prasada, a Congress working committee member had also reacted on the move and termed “I fail to understand the timing of the government’s actions. However, Priyanka Gandhi is on a mission to fight and work for the people of UP and is unfazed and not bothered by these diversionary tactics.”

On Wednesday, the government had asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate within a month since she is no longer a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee.

According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Gandhi was asked to vacate her bungalow on or before August 1 failing which “it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules”.

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.