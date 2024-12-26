From saving lives to setting world records: 17 children receive Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar

Seventeen children, including seven boys and ten girls, were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday. The awards were given under seven categories, including Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, Sports, and Environment.

The awardees, selected from 14 states and Union Territories, will receive medals, certificates, and citation booklets from President Droupadi Murmu.

Art and Culture

Keya Hatkar (14, Mumbai), an author and disability advocate, has overcome the challenges of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to become a bestselling author of “Dancing on My Wheels” and “I’m Possible”. She is the founder of nonprofit initiatives ‘IM POSSIBLE’ and ‘SMA-ART’ and a motivational speaker promoting inclusivity and disability awareness.

Ayaan Sajad (12, Kashmir), a sufi singer, has made a notable impact on the local music industry and social media with his soulful Kashmiri songs and naats. His achievements include gaining widespread popularity on YouTube and other social media platforms for hits like “Beder Dad Chane”, “Jaana Janai”, and “Gol Kiya Malal Yaaras” (2023-2024).

Janane Narayanan (14), a Harikatha artist and dedicated carnatic music student, has delivered over 100 Tamil, English, and Sanskrit performances, showcasing her storytelling and musical talents. She has secured top positions in national and international carnatic music and storytelling competitions and is mentored by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Sudha Ragunathan at Sudhaarnava Academy. Janane has received prestigious honours, including the Kala Illamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu (2023-2024).

Vyas Om Jignesh (17), a youth with cerebral palsy MR-90%, has memorised over 5,000 Sanskrit shlokas, including the Sundarkand and the Bhagavad Gita. Despite his challenges, he has performed in over 500 stage shows across India and received 18 nominations in record books for his devotional song recitations as a specially-abled individual. Om has been honoured with the National Award for Divyangjan.

Sanchi Aggarwal (8), excelling in Kathak, semi-classical dance, Shastri dance, and Sanskrit shlokas, holds two prestigious records in the International Book of Records: completing an extraordinary 80 rounds in 1 minute in semi-classical dance and reciting 13 Sanskrit shlokas in just 1 minute.

Bravery

Kisen Wanniang (15), from Meghalaya, saved four children from drowning in the Maweitksar River during heavy rains. The son of a single mother working as a domestic labourer, Kisen was washing clothes by the river when he heard the children’s cries for help. Without hesitation and disregarding his own safety, he plunged into the river and courageously saved all four children.

Saurav Kumar (9) rescued three young girls — Muskan, Mehar, and Preeti Kumari — from drowning in a pond. Upon hearing their desperate cries for help, Saurav fearlessly jumped into the water and saved their lives in Sheikhpura.

Karina Thapa (17), saved 36 flat residents during a fire. During the rescue, she prevented a potential disaster by swiftly removing gas cylinder from the scene of the fire, securing the lives of the residents. She was recognised as a fire brand ambassador by the Municipal Corporation commissioner (2024).

Innovation

Sindhoora Raja (15) developed self-stabilising devices for Parkinson’s patients and affordable prosthetics, showcasing her dedication to improving lives through technology.

Risheek Kumar (17), a cybersecurity entrepreneur, founded “Hackers Pathshala,” trained over 5,000 students, and created the “Prarthana” app to promote cultural practices.

Sports

Hembati Nag (15), a judo player from a Naxal-affected region, has been trained by the ITBP’s 41st Battalion since 2020. She has overcome numerous challenges to excel in the sport, earning several accolades, including a silver medal at the 3rd Khelo India National Games in 2022.

Priteesmita Bhoi (15), a weightlifter, made history as the first Indian to set a world record in the clean and jerk category. She won a gold medal at the IWF World Youth Championships in 2024, setting a new youth world record with a 76 kg lift. Priteesmita also earned silver medals at the Khelo India Youth Games and the IWLF National Weightlifting Championships.

Saanvi Sood (9) became the youngest Asian girl to summit Mount Kilimanjaro and reach Everest Base Camp. By the age of 8, she had already conquered some of the world’s most challenging peaks, including Mount Elbrus, Mount Kosciuszko, and Mount Damavand.

Jessy Raj Mathrapu (14), an artistic skater, has won 43 medals. On the international stage, she clinched a gold medal with an impressive score of 31.98 points at the prestigious World Skate Oceania Artistic Championship. Nationally, she dominated the 59th national-level competitions, securing top positions for three consecutive years (2021-2023). At the regional level, she earned gold and bronze medals in state-level competitions in East Godavari district (2023).

Goldi Kumari (16), a Divyang shot-put player, excelled in national and state competitions, earning numerous top honours. She secured 2nd position at the 13th Junior and Sub Junior National Para Athletics Championship organised by the Paralympic Committee of India (2024). Goldi has also excelled in multiple events, securing 1st position in Javelin at the 24th Bihar State Para Athletics Championship, 1st position in Athletics at the 12th National Junior & Sub Junior Para Athletics Championship, and 1st position in Discus Throw at the 13th Junior and Sub Junior National Para Athletics Championship, all organised by the Paralympic Committee of India.

Arav Bhardwaj (12), a cyclist, completed a 1,251 km journey from the Kargil War Memorial to India Gate to commemorate Kargil Vijay Divas in 2024. At just 10 years old, he undertook a 2,612 km ride from the INA Memorial in Manipur to Delhi, honouring Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022.

Anish Sarkar (3+), under the guidance of Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, the extraordinary 3+ year old chess prodigy, has made history as the youngest FIDE-ranked player in the world with an impressive rating of 1,555. Demonstrating unmatched potential, he debuted at the state under-9 tournament, achieving an outstanding score of 5.5 out of 8 points and securing the 24th position, defeating two rated opponents in the process.