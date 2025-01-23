From dreams to reality: Stories behind Republic-Day Parade contingent commanders

Thursday marked a significant milestone for Captain Ritika Khareta, the lone female marching contingent commander of the Indian Army in the upcoming Republic Day Parade. The 180-cm tall Delhi-born captain

is leading a contingent of 146 men, including two Junior Commissioned Officers from the Corps of Signals.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Khareta shared her emotions: “Today was the first time we marched toward the Red Fort. Growing up in Delhi and now leading a contingent on the same roads gave me goosebumps.”

The daughter of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and a teacher, she expressed excitement about leading an all-men contingent. Khareta was chosen from 12 shortlisted officers at the Signal Training Center (STC) Jabalpur. “Nothing is impossible. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine leading a contingent. The Indian Army not only welcomes

women but also empowers them. We just need to perform to the best of our abilities,” she added.

Among the youngest commanders, 24-year-old Lt. Rohit Kudache of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment, aspires to win the Best Marching Contingent Trophy. “Participating as an NCC cadet, I once marched in the middle flank, barely visible. Now, leading my regiment’s contingent and being seen by the entire world, feels like a dream come true,” said the Belagavi, Karnataka native.

Captain Ajay Singh Garsa, from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, sacrificed an IIT admission to pursue his dream of joining the Army. Now leading troops shortlisted from 24 battalions of the JAT Regiment, Garsa hopes to repeat history by winning the trophy his regiment secured in 2021. “It’s my responsibility to bring the trophy home again,” he said.

Lt. Sourav Pratap Singh, a computer science graduate from Kota, Rajasthan, commands the SARATH (Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II) contingent. “It’s a privilege to not just be part of the parade but to lead it as well,” said Singh, commissioned into the Mechanized Infantry.

Captain Manoj, the youngest officer in his Kumaon Regiment when selected, leads the Agnibaan multiple-launch rocket system contingent. “It’s a moment of pride for me to represent my regiment,” he said.

Captain Lakshesh Sihag, a third-generation officer and law graduate from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, commands the All-Terrain Vehicle Chetak. The grandson of Arjuna Awardee Honorary Captain Srichand Ram (Retd.), Sihag credited his father, Col S.S. Sihag (Retd.), for guiding him with practical advice: “Focus on the basics, and everything will fall

into place.”

Major Bikramjit Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment is the first officer in his family, hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Inspired by his uncle, Havildar Amarjit Singh (Retd.), who served in the Special Forces, Singh said, “My only dream was to don the olive green. Leading my regiment’s contingent is a moment of immense pride for me and my family.”